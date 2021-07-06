COVID scare: Assam declares total lockdown in 7 districts for next 7 days

GUWAHATI, July 6: As per the new COVID19 SOP announced by Assam government today, total curfew has been imposed in seven of the districts from July 7 for next seven days.

State health minister, Keshab Mahanta announced that total curfew would be imposed in the districts of Goalpara, Jorhat, Golaghat, Sonitpur, Bishwanath, Morigaon and Lakhimpur for seven days from tomorrow.