COVID scare: Assam declares total lockdown in 7 districts for next 7 days

GUWAHATI, July 6: As per the new COVID19 SOP announced by Assam government today, total curfew has been imposed in seven of the districts from July 7 for next seven days.
State health minister, Keshab Mahanta announced that total curfew would be imposed in the districts of Goalpara, Jorhat, Golaghat, Sonitpur, Bishwanath, Morigaon and Lakhimpur for seven days from tomorrow.
- However, normal activities in industrial units and tea gardens will continue maintaining complete COVID protocol in the seven districts under total curfew.
- Curfew hours for 16 other districts have been fixed from 2 pm to 5 am next day. The districts are: Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Bajali, Karimganj, Kamrup, Darrang, Nagaon, Hojai, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Cachar and Karbi Anglong.
- Curfew hours for the following 11 districts have been decided for 5 pm to 5 am – Dhubri, Kamrup Metropolitan, South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Charaideo and Hailakani.
- Sivasagar and Dibrugarh districts will be under strict observation.
- Inter-district travel remains banned.
- Essential and Emergency services will continue to operate.
