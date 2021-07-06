NEHU Pro VC urged to solve pending results issue

TURA, July 6: The All Garo Hills Joint Action Committee (AGHJAC) on Tuesday called on NEHU Pro Vice Chancellor in Tura, G Singhania to look into the issue of pending results of some students while those of others have already been declared.

In his letter to Singhania, Convenor of the AGHJAC Balkarin Ch Marak said that the students whose results are still pending were told to fill up forms for the semester exam stating that the same had sparked confusion among the students concerned as they are still to know the status of their performances.

Balkarin added that the issue was taken up with the authorities of the Tura Government College which informed them that the matter was pending with NEHU. He urged the Pro Vice Chancellor to solve the matter at the earliest for the benefit of the affected students.

Some of the students whose results are still pending include Sengdil A Sangma for Political Science Examination, 2020, Balthirina B Marak for Environmental Science Examination, March 2021, Aise Ch Marak for History Examination, October 2020 and Saljrang N Marak for Environmental Science Examination, March 2021 besides others whose names and particulars could not be collected.