Drones to monitor authenticity of tree plantations under CAMPA: Himanta

GUWAHATI, July 7: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said drone surveys would be conducted to verify the authenticity of tree plantation programmes carried out under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) and other biodiversity projects.

Sarma, while stating that the reforestation drive under Assam Project for Forest and Biodiversity Conservation (APFBC) will have to be monitored for quantifying the performance, stressed on the need to increase the use of technology like satellite imaging by the forest department for monitoring activities.

Highlighting the need for working dedicatedly by the forest department officials to protect the forests and rich biodiversity of the state, he informed that massive reforms would be initiated in the department soon so that incidents like the deaths of elephants atop Bamuni Hills in Nagaon, where rampant deforestation took place, do not recur.

“Accountability will be fixed and strict action will be taken against forest department officials if forests are jeopardised,” he said at a plantation programme organised by the state forest department at the AIIMS construction site at Changsari in Kamrup district on the occasion of the 72nd Van Mahotsav Week.

The chief minister said that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the importance of oxygen. “Therefore, all must strive towards preserving the state’s forests and biodiversity,” he said.

Sarma informed that the state government was considering the option of giving one-month compulsory paid leave to forest guards working in the sanctuaries and forests.

“Forest department officials must work to preserve resources like sand, stones, etc. Forest beats and gates will be abolished to check corruption and illegal supply of forest resources,” he said.

He further advocated simplifying rules for enabling people to grow and sell agar, red sandalwood and other valuable trees in their private lands without hassle along with allowing them to dig their own lands and selling for the purpose of earth fills.

IANS