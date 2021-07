SHILLONG, July 6: BJP MLA and Health Minister, AL Hek, will request Union Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate the liquid medical oxygen plant for the COVID Step Down Hospital at Umsawli during his June 17 visit to Shillong.

Hek, who inspected the site on Tuesday, said that the hospital at Umsawli will have a paediatric ward.

The hospital currently has 50 beds and another 55 beds will be made ready before July 17.