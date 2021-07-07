Speaker targets 2022 Budget session in new House

SHILLONG, July 6: Meghalaya Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh has expressed confidence that the 2022 Budget session will be held in the new Assembly building despite the challenges posed by COVID-19.

All efforts are being made to ensure the new Assembly building at Mawdiangdiang is ready by the next Budget session, he told media persons on Tuesday. Work on the building is progressing at a good pace, he asserted.

He said civil work of the main building is more or less complete and only the dome remains to be done.

“The dome is a part of the main hall and we are waiting for the main structure already fabricated in Kolkata. We expect the dome part of this consignment to reach Shillong by end of this month,” he said.

During a review meeting held recently, a team of officers had provided a brief on the work done at different levels. The police inspected the site and discussed at length about the security system.

Details were also worked out with the Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited for the installation of sub-stations in the Assembly complex. Work on water supply will start along with a plantation by a team from the Forest Department.

Lyngdoh said the Assembly office has called for a tender for the boundary fencing with a target for completing the work by the end of this year. A plan to widen the entire stretch of road from Demseiniong to Mawdiangdiang for easing traffic has been put on hold due to the lockdown.