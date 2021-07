State records nine deaths, 457 fresh cases

SHILLONG, July 6: Meghalaya recorded 457 fresh cases of COVID-19 while nine deaths were recorded from the viral infection in the past 24 hours. A total of 497 patients were declared cured on Tuesday.

The active tally now stands at 4,305 while 47,173 patients have recovered so far. The death toll has gone up to 880.

Five deaths were reported from East Khasi Hills, two from Ri Bhoi and one each from West Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills.

154 fresh cases were reported in Ri Bhoi, 99 in East Khasi Hills, 69 in West Garo Hills, 45 in West Jaintia Hills, 22 in North Garo Hills, 14 each in West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills, 12 in South West Garo Hills, 10 each in South Garo Hills and East Jaintia Hills and eight in East Garo Hills.

There were 143 recoveries in East Khasi Hills, 84 in West Jaintia Hills, 69 in Ri Bhoi, 66 in West Garo Hills, 60 in North Garo Hills, 21 in East Garo Hills, 15 in South West Garo Hills, 14 in West Khasi Hills, 12 in East Jaintia Hills, 10 in South Garo Hills and three in South West Khasi Hills.