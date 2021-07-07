Ex-Allahabad HC judge to probe MeECL irregularities

SHILLONG, July 6: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday gave sanction for constitution of a three-member committee, headed by retired judge of Allahabad High Court, Justice Ifaqat Ali Kha, to inquire into the functioning of the MeECL.

Other members of the committee include retired bureaucrat Manoj Kumar (administrative member) and retired Executive Director of REC Limited, Sunil Kumar (technical member).

The committee will inquire into, record findings and make recommendations on various aspects of MeECL and its three subsidiaries — Meghalaya Power Generation Corporation Ltd. (MePGCL), Meghalaya Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. (MePTCL) and Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Ltd. (MePDCL).

The committee will cover the period from April 1, 2010 to March 31, 2021.

The three-member team will inquire into all major procurements covering both the need as well as the process including fairness in the framing of tender clauses and the tender terms and conditions.

The inquiry will cover the Corporation’s own procurement as well as major procurements made under central, state and externally-aided projects.

The inquiry will specifically look into compliance with rules and regulations, governing procurements and examine the Procurement Rules and procedures of MeECL and its subsidiaries and benchmark the same against the Procurement Rules and procedures of the Government of Meghalaya and some of the better-run Energy Corporations in other Northeastern states.

It will also examine aggregate technical & commercial losses covering aspects of faulty metering, under billing, poor billing efficiency, poor collection efficiency, billing & collection from industries, pilferage of power and lack of accountability, among others.

The Committee will submit interim reports and recommendations to the government from time to time prior to submission of the final report within three months.