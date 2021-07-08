Six districts in state, 39 more in NE have positivity rates above 10 pc

NEW DELHI/GUWAHATI, July 7: A meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla to review the COVID-19 situation in the Northeastern states on Wednesday found 45 districts in the region, including six in Meghalaya, with a case positivity rate (CPR) above 10% where strict containment measures need to be taken in accordance with the extant guidelines.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 73 districts in India reported a positivity rate of over 10 per cent for the week dated June 29-July 5. 61% of these high-positivity districts are from the Northeastern states — Arunachal Pradesh (18), Manipur (9), Meghalaya (6), Tripura (4), Sikkim (4), Nagaland (3), and Mizoram (1).

The districts identified in Meghalaya are East Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, East Garo Hills, North Garo Hills, South Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills.

After Assam, Manipur has the highest active cases followed by Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Sikkim and Nagaland.

The Northeast states were advised to strictly monitor the situation at district and city levels and take timely corrective measures, wherever any early sign of surge is noticed, an official statement said.

For those districts identified with high case positivity and higher bed occupancy, states/Union Territories may consider imposing restrictions in a calibrated manner, the meeting observed.

Strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour was reiterated and it was advised to involve political leaders and civil society organisations.

During the meeting, the current status and trends on the active cases, Case Fatality Rate (CFR), Case Positivity Rate (CPR) and vaccination status in respect of all the UTs and NE States was discussed.

Bhalla emphasised on following the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccinate and COVID appropriate behaviour, as has been laid out in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order dated June 29, 2021.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretaries, Director Generals of Police and Principal Secretaries (Health) of these States and UTs. Member (Health) NITI Aayog, Director NCDC and senior officers of the MHA and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare were also present.