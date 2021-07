354 fresh cases, six deaths in state

SHILLONG, July 7: Meghalaya registered 354 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday while six more people succumbed to the viral infection in the past 24 hours.

The active tally in the state stands at 4,229 while the number of fatalities has risen to 886.

424 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of people cured/discharged to 47,597.

Four deaths were reported in East Khasi Hills while one each was reported from West Jaintia Hills and North Garo Hills.

161 new cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 73 in West Garo Hills, 27 in West Khasi Hills, 21 in West Jaintia Hills, 15 in East Jaintia Hills, 12 each in East Garo Hills and Ri Bhoi, nine each in North Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills, eight in South Garo Hills and seven in South West Garo Hills.

There were 160 recoveries in East Khasi Hills, 80 in West Jaintia Hills, 57 in Ri Bhoi, 35 in West Garo Hills, 23 in East Garo Hills, 21 in North Garo Hills, 14 in West Khasi Hills, 13 in South West Garo Hills, 11 in East Jaintia Hills, six in South West Khasi Hills and four in South Garo Hills.