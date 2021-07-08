Six underprivileged given IDs in WGH

The six underprivileged persons include a visually challenged couple with child all of whom would be eligible for various schemes after a proper ID is provided.

“They are being given IDs with proper verification. Other schemes for which they are entitled to would now be given to them. A few months’ ration is also being arranged for them by the Officers Club,” West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh informed.

It may be mentioned that just last month, while pointing out that well to do households in the district are illegally availing the benefits meant for the poorer and weaker sections of the society by way of possessing ration cards, Ram Singh had directed such households to surrender their PHH and AAY cards under NFSA, 2013.

A direction was also given to concerned authorities at the time, to identify those government servants who possess PHH and AAY Cards under NFSA 2013 and surrender them to accommodate economically weaker sections of the society in the district.

“We request any family willing to surrender their NFSA card to do so, so that these poor people can be given the NFSA PHH Ration card and they may avail NFSA as well as Free PMGKAY rations in future,” Ram Singh said in his appeal to citizens on Thursday.