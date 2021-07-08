Assam’s cancelled HSLC and HS exams: clause 5 of notification removed

GUWAHATI, July 8: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today held a meeting with the representatives of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) to discuss about the alternative method of evaluation necessitated by the cancellation of HSLC and HS examinations for 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The meeting held at Janata Bhawan was also attended by Education Minister Dr. Ranuj Pegu, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog and Handloom & Textiles Minister UG Brahma.

After detailed discussion, a consensus was reached regarding the alternative evaluation method. As per the decision taken, Clause 5 of the government notification issued regarding alternative evaluation formula on the basis of the expert committee report would be removed.

Further, the certificates and mark-sheets provided under the formula would be valid in applying for higher education and jobs etc.

However, the meeting also decided that an equivalent examination may be held for teachers’ recruitment in schools and colleges if deemed necessary. This will be applicable for all students of SEBA, AHSEC and other boards and education councils.

Moreover, it was also decided that there would be no rank holder system in HSLC and HS examination under the new formula and only distinction and star marks would be given.

The Chief Minister further directed to hold class IX examination under SEBA from now onwards. The exam to be conducted by the District Education Council will have similar question paper for all schools of the district. He also directed to ensure availability of data of examination results and students appearing the examination with the SEBA.