Will address all concerns over Umngot project: James

SHILLONG, July 7: Faced with stiff opposition from residents and pressure groups against the proposed Umngot hydroelectric project, Power Minister James Sangma on Wednesday asserted that the government would not force the project on the people and would proceed only after addressing all the concerns.

The statement came from the Power Minister after the Joint Action Committee (JAC) against Umngot Hydro Electric Project making it clear that they wanted the project to be scrapped and asserted that they would not entertain any discussion on the issue.

Sangma admitted that the state was reeling under acute shortage of power and there was a need to ramp up generation.

Reiterating that all stakeholders would be taken on board by the government, he said, “We will go ahead with this project only after we address all the concerns – be it environmental or socio-economic in nature.”

The proposed 210-MW Umngot Hydro Electric Project has faced a backlash after several stakeholders opposed it fearing the detrimental impact on environment and the famous Umngot river, virtually wiping out the tourism industry in the area.