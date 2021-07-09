2 deaths from Covid in Tura town on a single day

TURA, July 9: Worrying signs are emerging about the speed of the infection cases from the new delta variant of Covid-19 disease as more infections rise and so also the deaths.

After many months, Tura town witnessed two deaths from the covid infection on a single day bringing to attention the dangers from the disease which continues to strike despite every effort being made to break the infection chain and end the pandemic.

A 83 year old woman from Rongkhon Songgital area of Tura died from the disease at Tura civil hospital on Friday after contracting pneumonia. A comorbid patient, she had been admitted to the hospital eight days ago.

Another patient to lose his life was a 63 year old man from Araimile locality of the town. He had been admitted to the hospital on the same day as the lady and also came in for covid pneumonia.

This is the third covid patient from Tura to die in the last one week and infections are continuing to surge across areas.

As many as 73 new infections were detected across the district on Friday, while the overall active cases remain as high as 556.

New infections are being detected all across the region. Cases are coming up from the hill areas of Asanang and Darengre, from the plain belt region of Phulbari and Tikrikilla and even the border region of Dalu.

Three positive cases were also found from arrivals from other districts of Garo Hills to Tura civil hospital.