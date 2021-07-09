Assam-Mizoram hold CS-level talks in Delhi on border impasse

GUWAHATI, July 9: The crucial chief secretary-level talks between Assam and Mizoram on the inter-state border row were held in New Delhi on Friday with “both states on track to reach an agreement even as Mizoram has sought more time.”

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Assam chief secretary Jishnu Barua informed that both states held on to their demands during the two-hour meeting, which was followed by the home secretary-level meeting.

“We raised our demands/points during the meeting and so has Mizoram. Both sides listened to each others’ demands and there has been a kind of an undertanding. However, Mizoram has sought some more time to come to an agreement. But we can say both states are on track to reach an agreement even as nothing concrete can be said as of now,” Barua said.

The chief secretary however asserted that Assam would not compromise on its territorial integrity, which was clearly conveyed to Mizoram during the meeting.

“From our side, we categorically stated that the encroachments since last year from Mizoram have to be removed…since there was encroachment from their side, we had to deploy forces there to respond…so once the encroachments are removed, we will withdraw our forces,” Barua said.

The bilateral talks were necessitated following fresh tension at Aitlang hnar area, near Vairengte in Kolasib district in Mizoram which borders Assam’s Hailakandi district.

Reportedly, Assam Police dismantled a makeshift hutment built by Mizoram, allegedly in forest land located inside the territory of the Hailakandi district, on June 29.

Subsequently, two makeshift camps erected by Mizoram police in a disputed area were allegedly damaged by Assam Police on July 1.

Addressing reporters here, Assam director general of police on July 2 categorically said that encroachment on forest land along the state’s border with Mizoram or for that matter any other state, would not be allowed.

Three districts of Mizoram — Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit — share a 164.6 km border with three Barak Valley districts of Assam, Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi.