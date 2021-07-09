Delhi Police file case regarding Sulli Deals mobile app, issue notices

New Delhi, July 8 : The Delhi Police’s Cyber Crime Unit on Thursday registered a case regarding Sulli Deals mobile application, where photos of Muslim women were displayed without their consent and also issued notices to GitHub.

The Delhi Police in a statement said, “Acting on a complaint received on National Cybercrime Reporting Portal regarding Sulli Deals Mobile Application, a case under section 354-A of IPC has been registered by Cyber Crime Unit and investigation taken up.”

The police said that notices have been sent to GitHub to share the relevant details. The police said that the case was registered on July 7. The action comes a day after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued notice to the Delhi Police and sought a detailed action-taken report on the matter and sought a reply by July 12.

‘Sulli’ or ‘Sulla’ is a derogatory term used to refer to Muslims. (IANS)