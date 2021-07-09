Another guide arrested in exfiltration case in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, July 8 : The Jammu and Kashmir police in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district have arrested another guide during investigation of a case pertaining to ex-filtration, officials said on Thursday.

On July 2, Baramulla Police had foiled an ex-filtration bid in Uri area by arresting four persons including a guide Parvaiz Ahmad Hajam, a resident of Gohallan Uri.

“During further investigations, the said guide confessed about the involvement of another guide namely Mohammad Majloon Sheikh, son of Aakli Sheikh, a resident of Dudran Boniyar. Acting swiftly police arrested him besides recovered incriminating material from his possession,” police said.

A case relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation into the matter is in progress. (IANS)