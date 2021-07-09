Krem Ule mine rescue ops suspended

SHILLONG, July 8: The East Jaintia Hills district administration on Thursday announced suspension of the ongoing rescue operations at Krem Ule, exactly 40 days after six miners were reportedly trapped in the mine following a dynamite explosion on May 30.

Navy divers, assisted by personnel from NDRF, SDRF, SRT and the district administration were able to retrieve three bodies from the 500-ft deep mine flooded by rain water. The bodies were handed over to the family members after completion of legal formalities.

In a report addressed to the Secretary, Mining and Geology department, East Jaintia Hills DC, Ethelbert Kharmalki said that the rescue operations have been suspended until further notice.

Kharmalki also informed that the Indian Navy team left the district on Thursday for Guwahati.

According to him, considering the onset of the monsoons, the Navy diving teams are required for rescue operations in other parts of the country.

He further informed that the NDRF and SDRF teams have been de-requisitioned with effect from July 7.