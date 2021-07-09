KHADC lines up issues ahead of Shah’s visit

SHILLONG, July 8: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has lined up a host of issues including the demand for the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP), resolution of the interstate boundary dispute, inclusion of Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule and amendment of the Sixth Schedule, and is now awaiting the arrival of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a discussion on the subjects of their choice.

“We have submitted a letter to the Chief Secretary seeking an appointment with the Union Home Minister. We will discuss these issues and we expect a positive response,” KHADC chief Titosstarwell Chyne said on Thursday.

“We want to remind him (Shah) about the resolution passed by the Assembly on the ILP among other issues of significance,” he said.

He said that the amendment to the sixth schedule is pending till date and though the select committee has submitted the report but the Parliament or Home Ministry has not taken any decision.

Chyne expressed hope that the discussion with the Union Home Minister will result in a positive outcome for the state.