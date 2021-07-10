Assam creates new department on indigenous faiths and culture

GUWAHATI, July 10: Assam Cabinet headed by the Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today took a set of revolutionary decisions in a special sitting held on the occasion of completion of 60 days in office by the new government.

The Chief Minister informing about the decisions said that a new department would be created in the state to look after indigenous faiths and culture. The new Department of Indigenous Faith and Culture will not be under any ministry though a minister will be in-charge of it. It will be a sort of autonomous department.

The CM informed that the Finance Department had been requested by the Cabinet to make generous budgetary allocation for setting up of the new department.

Cabinet decision on administrative and financial reforms:

In order to expedite the process of implementation of various development schemes and projects in the state by reducing the time require for approval and financial sanction of these projects Assam Cabinet today took following revolutionary decisions:

n In respect of schemes worth upto Rs 2 crore, approval will be provided by the Departmental Standing Committee.

n In respect of schemes worth over Rs 2 and upto Rs 5 crore, the approval will be accorded by the Standing Financial Committee chaired by the Chief Secretary and the committee will sit every Friday.

n In respect of schemes worth over Rs 5 upto Rs 100 crore, the approval will be given by the Special Standing Financial Committee headed by the Finance Minister and the committee will sit on Every Thursday.

n Schemes worth over Rs 100 will be directly sent to the State Cabinet which sits every Wednesday, for approval.

n After approval of the scheme the ceiling will be proposed to the Finance Ministry.

n Preparation of proposal for every scheme will start at the level of Deputy Secretary of the department while staff below that rank including superintendents and dealing assistants will only prepare the file for the proposal. From now onwards dealing assistants and superintendents will not give note on any proposal.

n In case of regular and establishments schemes/projects the proposal for further sanction of funds will directly be sent to the Finance Minister by the head of the department without having to route it through the secretary of the Department.

n For filling up of vacant posts, the decision will be taken by the department as it will not require approval of the Finance Department.

n However, prior approval will be required from the Finance Department to create new posts.