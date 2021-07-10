ILP top agenda in Sangma-Shah talks

SHILLONG, July 9: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Friday said he would discuss a range of issues, including Inner Line Permit (ILP), with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah when the latter arrives in Shillong on July 17 on a two-day visit.

The state is looking forward to the visit, hoping particularly that the Union Home Minister will fulfill the longstanding demand for the implementation of ILP. The ILP, viewed as a shield against illegal immigration, has not been granted to the state despite the Assembly unanimously passing a resolution in its favour.

The Sangma government has received requests from pressure groups keen on meeting Shah. The government has put up the requests before the Home Ministry but a response is still awaited.

The pressure groups primarily want to discuss the ILP issue. Their last meeting earlier this year had turned out to be a big disappointment as Shah spared only a few minutes with them and the issue could hardly be discussed.

Shah is scheduled to land at the Shillong Airport in Umroi after which he will proceed straightway to the North Eastern Space Application Centre to attend a programme. Subsequently, he will visit the Inter State Bus Terminus at Mawiong.

He is expected to informally discuss the interstate boundary disputes among the states in the Northeast.

Later that evening, he will hold a meeting with all the CMs of the Northeast at the State Convention Centre. The meeting will be attended also by the Directors-General of Police and the Chief Secretaries of the region.

The next day, he will visit Sohra to launch a tree plantation project.