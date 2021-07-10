Cong suspicious of MeECL probe team

SHILLONG, July 9: The Opposition Congress has raised questions on the selection of the three members of the inquiry panel to probe into the MeECL irregularities and has maintained that Power Minister James Sangma should step down from the post on moral grounds to pave way for an “inquiry without influence”.

“We have seen the notification about the inquiry committee we would like to ask the government to relook into the selection of the judge and the other members,” Nongpoh MLA and president of Ri Bhoi District Congress Committee, Mayralborn Syiem said on Friday.

Despite queries, Syiem refused to divulge the reasons behind the party’s suspicion and said that their appointment and influence needs to be followed up in order to ensure that the inquiry is fair.

Referring to the UDP’s demand for removal of James Sangma, the Nongpoh legislator said the demand by the MDA ally in itself speaks volumes about the magnitude of the scam.

“James Sangma should step down on moral ground. If he is given a clean chit he can be reinstated to boost the confidence of the people,” Syiem added.