Vaccination for 18 plus people in Dadenggre Block from July 12

TURA. July 10: The vaccination for 18 plus people under Dadenggre C&RD Block will start from 12 July onwards at Block Multi Facility Center building according to the vaccination schedule issued in this regard by the Sub-Divisional Medical and Health Officer, Dadenggre.

According to the schedule, the villages like Dadeng Chigitchakgre, Dilsigre, Chibonggre, Amingokgre, A.dinggre, Dokramgre, Dechinggre, Upper and Lower Baljek A.duma and Baljek Songgitcham will be covered on 12 July. Other villages like Dabigre, Saka Boldakgre, Songmarenggre, Rengbonggre, Dimakgre, Duragre and Dilje A.pal have been scheduled for coverage on 13 July.

The vaccination for another 60 numbers of villages under Dadenggre Block will be covered on 14, 15, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24 July.