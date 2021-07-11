DC warns crackdown on SOP violators at city market

SHILLONG, July 10: East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo has warned stringent action against violation of COVID-19 protocols at Anjali Parking Lot during business hours.

In a statement on Saturday, the DC, after taking cognisance of the reports of “laxity” on the part of traders/farmers while adhering to COVID-19 SOPs, warned that anyone found violating the government protocols will be barred from carrying out their businesses.

“It is seen that many traders/farmers are not wearing masks or observing physical distancing with due diligence, and such irresponsible behaviors pose threat and discomfort to the general public at large, especially with the current spike of COVID-19 cases in the district and state as a whole,” the DC said the statement.

Meanwhile, the executive magistrates and police personnel on duty have been authorised to levy penalties on people who are found contravening the COVID-19 protocols or are found spitting in open/public places.