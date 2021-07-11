EKH, WJH extend containment measures

SHILLONG/ JOWAI/ NONGSTOIN, July 10: The deputy commissioners of East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills have extended the containment measures in their districts.

East Khasi Hills

In East Khasi Hills, the night curfew will be imposed between 7 pm and 5 am every day while political, public, social and religious gatherings including conferences, meetings and trainings, weddings and sporting activities will remain suspended.

Salons and beauty parlours have been permitted to function with strict compliance to the SOPs.

Inter-district movement as well as movement to and from Shillong Urban Agglomeration will not be permitted without valid passes except restricted public transportation. “Private vehicles plying without passes will be liable for strict penalties,” the DC said.

“Public transport in East Khasi Hills will be permitted at 20% for urban and 30% for rural areas and will be regulated. Only vehicles permitted to ply on the said day will ply,” the DC said in a statement on Saturday.

Meanwhile, banks and post offices have been allowed to permit to open with limited staff while educational institutes have been directed to open for emergent administrative works only with prior permission from the office of the DC.

“Banks shall close by 4 pm for public transactions and post offices shall close by 2 pm,” the directive said.

Funeral gatherings, on the other hand, have been restricted to 10 persons with prior permission from the office of the DC while agricultural and MGNREGA activities have also been permitted.

“International border trade is permitted and will be regulated by the Sub Divisional Officers (C) concerned with approval by the undersigned,” the DC said.

West Jaintia Hills

In West Jaintia Hills, the District Magistrate has extended the containment measures and has issued a slew of restrictions and relaxations.

As per the directive, all educational, training, coaching institutions etc. will continue to remain shut and political, public, social and religious gatherings including conference, meetings and training, weddings will not be permitted. Funeral gatherings, too, have been restricted to 10 persons with prior permission of the Deputy Commissioner/Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) Amlarem.

Tourist spots, weekly markets, places of worship will continue to remain closed while unnecessary movement has been discouraged. “Those violating the movement protocol or furnishing false self-declaration shall be liable for penal action as per law,” the directive in this regard said.

Meanwhile, in a separate order, the district magistrate of West Jaintia Hills has lifted the containment order from Thadialong village area with immediate effect.

Night curfew extended in WKH

The district magistrate of West Khasi Hills on Saturday extended the night curfew in the district till July 17. A statement in this regard informed that the curfew will be imposed every day between 9 pm and 5 am.

The DC also issued other restrictions that include curbs on vehicular movement for inter and intra district.

“All major markets shall remain closed during the night curfew and lockdown. Public gatherings, weddings, sports, tourism are not permitted. Limited construction activities, movement of skilled manpower for important government construction, travel of essential or emergent nature permission shall be obtained from concerned authority,” the statement said.

The shops and vehicles have been, however, allowed to operate on odd-even basis.