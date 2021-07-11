Lack of funds, skilled labour delay state hotels projects

SHILLONG, July 10: Crowborough and JW Marriott, the two five-star hotel projects in the making for years, continue to be caught in limbo.

Conceived 36 years ago, Crowborough made some progress but is far from complete.

An official, declining to be quoted, said the project is awaiting funds from the Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation for the remaining work to progress smoothly.

The hotel was supposed to be completed by September this year but has been delayed by a few more months. Apart from the lack of funds, the lockdown and absence of skilled labour have affected the project.

“The Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation Board is determined to start the project this year despite the challenges,” the official said.

An official from the project implementing agency said the work is progressing at a snail’s pace due to the challenges compounded by the pandemic. “Transporting the materials from outside has been a major issue,” he said.

The agency said it would take them 5-6 months to complete the hotel if they get the required materials and labourers.

If completed, the Crowborough project at Police Bazar would add gloss to Meghalaya’s 50th year of statehood celebrations in 2022.

The hotel is a property of the Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, which has tied up with Taj Hotel Group. It is expected to employ more than 150 people.

The Marriott Hotel at Jail Road started in 2010-11 was supposed to be the first five-star hotel in Shillong. But the project landed in a series of controversies.

The state government had recently asked the Law Department to examine the terms and conditions of the agreement between the government and a new firm that took over the project after it was taken to the National Company Law Tribunal.

The new company is learnt to be keen on commencing the project at the earliest but there were some issues as it did not want the office of the Shillong Municipal Board to be on the five-star hotel premises.