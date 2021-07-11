State’s COVID deaths cross 900-mark

SHILLONG, July 10: Meghalaya’s COVID-19 death toll on Saturday crossed the 900-mark. The state reported seven new fatalities today, taking the death toll to 906.

Of the fresh fatalities, four were from East Khasi Hills, two from Ri Bhoi and one from South Garo Hills.

Meanwhile, the trend of fresh cases in Meghalaya continues to remain unchanged as the state, for past several weeks, has been witnessing around 400-500 cases every day. On Saturday, Meghalaya recorded 485 new cases, taking the total number of active cases to 4,363 out which 1,397 are in East Khasi Hills, 904 in Ri Bhoi, 559 in West Garo Hills and 515 in West Jaintia Hills.

Out of the new cases, 20 cases were reported in East Garo Hills , 16 in East Jaintia Hills , 161 in East Khasi Hills , 47 in North Garo Hills , 13 in Ri Bhoi, 10 in South Garo Hills, five in South West Garo Hills, 12 in South West Khasi Hills , 70 in West Garo Hills , 96 in West Jaintia Hills and 35 in West Khasi Hills.

As far as the fresh recoveries are concerned, 15 people have recovered in East Garo Hills , eight in East Jaintia Hills, 183 in East Khasi Hills , 23 in North Garo Hills, 154 in Ri Bhoi, nil in South Garo Hills , four in South West Garo Hills, 15 in South West Khasi Hills, 58 in West Garo Hills , 28 in West Jaintia Hills and 18 in West Khasi Hills district.

Till date, Meghalaya has reported 54,155 confirmed cases and 48,886 recoveries.