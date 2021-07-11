Smita Singh feels fortunate to have known Dilip Kumar

Mumbai, July 10 : Actress Smita Singh, known for her work in television series as “Bhagyavidhaata”, “Hitler Didi” and “Thapki Pyar Ki” remembers the late Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar and says it was an honour knowing the actor.

“I’m lucky enough to have known Dilip saab. We use to shoot for a TV show, ‘Stree’, at his house because the show was produced by his wife, actress, Saira Banu. I played one of the lead actresses. As I was the youngest sister in the show, Dilip Sahab use to refer to me as Chhoti. He would enjoy my presence and say, ‘chhoti bahut badmash hai par Urdu acchi bolti hai (Chhoti is very naughty but speaks good Urdu),” Smita tells IANS.

The actress, last seen in “Tera Kya Hoga Alia”, gets nostalgic as she remembers a special evening in the company of Dilip Kumar.

“I remember during the evenings he would invite me and we would share snacks. We used to laugh together. He was such a kind and humble person. I literally feel a loss in my life. He was so inspiring,” she added.

Smita recalls Dilip Kumar’s advice to her.

“I have learnt a lot from him while shooting around him. He always spoke about professionalism. He used to say to be successful we need to be dedicated to our work and perform wholeheartedly. He used to ask to put all your talent and enjoy worshipping your work,” she summed up.

Dilip Kumar died on the morning of July 7. He was 98.(IANS)