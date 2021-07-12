Aadhar enrolment extended in WGH

TURA, July 12: In pursuance of the notification issued by the Government of India, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh on Monday extended the date for Aadhar enrolment in the district from July 1 to September 30.

The Government of India had issued the order extending the date for enrolment in order to ensure that all the beneficiaries under NFSA are 100 % authenticated through ePOS, so that the purpose of providing food grains under NFSA, 2013 to genuine beneficiaries will be served.

In this regard, the Nodal Officer UIDAI, West Garo Hills, Tura has been directed to intensify enrolment of NFSA beneficiaries on a war footing according special attention to physically handicapped, old age beneficiaries by organising enrolment in a camp mode so that poor and needy beneficiaries will not be deprived of their entitlement by the absence of Aadhaar card in future.