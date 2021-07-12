Rhino pushed back to Kaziranga National Park

GUWAHATI, July 12: A rhino which strayed from the Kaziranga National Park under Kohora range on Monday morning was pushed back to the park.

Kohora forest authorities informed that the adult rhino which strayed into the second additional area of the park close to the Borbeel Mishing Village was pushed back to the park.

Villagers on spotting the rhino in the wee hours informed the forest personnel. After several hours of operation, forest personnel mounted on elephants fired several rounds in the air and succeeded in pushing the rhino into the Kohora range of the park.

No damage to paddy fields or property was reported from anywhere, the park authorities informed. About 90 families of Borbeel Mishing village stay on the outer fringes of Kohora range of the world famous park.