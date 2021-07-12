Shah’s visit to state postponed

NEW DELHI, July 11: The much anticipated visit of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah to Meghalaya has been postponed for a week, Health Minister AL Hek confirmed on Sunday night.

Hek, who arrived in the national capital on Sunday to meet Union Ministers and top officials, said “Mr. Shah’s visit to Meghalaya stands postponed.”

The Union Home Minister is now expected to visit the state on July 24, though it is yet to be confirmed.

Be categorical on ‘yes’or ‘no’ to ILP: Cong

The Opposition Congress has raised questions on the purpose of Amit Shah’s visit to the state, saying that there was no clarity on the matter.

Congress legislator from Nongpoh, Mayralborn Syiem expects the Union Home Minister to be categorical on whether Meghalaya will get ILP or not. “People of Meghalaya are expecting that the ILP issue will be taken up and we want to know clearly whether we will get ILP or not,” Syiem said.

If the Centre respects the sentiment of the people it should be implemented at the earliest, he added.

The Congress MLA also said that if the state’s demand goes unheard or the Centre resorts to delay tactic it would imply that the BJP slogan of “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” is not applicable in Meghalaya but in other Northeastern states like Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

Syiem also expressed confidence that apart from the ILP, the interstate border issue will find a place of prominence on the agenda of discussions between the Union Home Minister and the state government.

Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma had earlier stated said he would discuss a range of issues, including ILP, with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah when the latter arrives in Shillong.

The government has received requests from a host of pressure groups keen on meeting Shah to discuss the ILP issue.

The government has put up the requests before the Home Ministry but a response is still awaited.

As per the previous itinerary, Shah was scheduled to land at the Shillong Airport in Umroi on July 17 after which he was supposed to attend a programme at the North Eastern Space Application Centre. Thereafter, he was to visit the Inter State Bus Terminus at Mawiong.

Shah was also slated to hold a meeting with all the chief ministers of the Northeastern states at the State Convention Centre the same evening.

The next day, he was supposed to visit Sohra to inaugurate a plantation drive.