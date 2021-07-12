Mukul should not meddle in MDA affairs: Kharlukhi

SHILLONG, July 11: Facing a barrage of criticism from Opposition Congress over a host of issues, NPP State President and Rajya Sabha MP, WR Kharlukhi, in a counterattack on Sunday said Mukul Sangma’s track record prove that he was not a good coach of the subject of leadership and reminded the Leader of Opposition to stop meddling into the affairs of the MDA coalition and rather focus on his own flock who are looking for greener pastures.

“The MDA does need lectures from Dr Mukul on the question of leadership as everybody knows his party lost the last elections because his party leaders quit,” Kharlukhi said while reacting to a recent statement of the Leader of the Opposition that the coalition partners should revisit and consider changing the MDA leadership in the wake of so many alleged irregularities and scam.

The NPP chief asked Sangma not to poke his nose in the MDA affairs. “He can speak on the performance of the government though,” Kharlukhi added.

It may be mentioned that some MDA coalition partners have confirmed that a few Congress legislators have approached them seeking better prospects.

Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition had stated that the time has come for everyone including the political parties in the government to reconsider their pact and change the leadership if they wanted to protect the interests of the people and the state.