Rice scam: Advocate general to finalise name of probe head
SHILLONG, July 12: Chief Secretary, MS Rao on Monday said that the state government has written to Advocate General, Amit Kumar to recommend a panel of names of retired High Court judges to head the one-member inquiry committee to probe into the alleged rice ‘scam’.
“We are awaiting a response from the Advocate General,” Rao said.
Earlier, Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma had informed that he had issued an order for constitution of a single-member independent inquiry committee to examine the allegations.
The chief minister had also stated that the inquiry committee would be given three months’ time to complete the probe.
Comments are closed.