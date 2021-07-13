Rice scam: Advocate general to finalise name of probe head

SHILLONG, July 12: Chief Secretary, MS Rao on Monday said that the state government has written to Advocate General, Amit Kumar to recommend a panel of names of retired High Court judges to head the one-member inquiry committee to probe into the alleged rice ‘scam’.

“We are awaiting a response from the Advocate General,” Rao said.

Earlier, Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma had informed that he had issued an order for constitution of a single-member independent inquiry committee to examine the allegations.

The chief minister had also stated that the inquiry committee would be given three months’ time to complete the probe.