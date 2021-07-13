Five deaths in state, 273 fresh cases

SHILLONG, July 12: As has been the norm, Meghalaya on Monday registered a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, a fact attributed to the lower number of tests conducted over the weekend.

The state registered 273 fresh cases including 98 in East Khasi Hills, 55 in Ri Bhoi, 51 in West Garo Hills, 32 in West Jaintia Hills, 13 in North Garo Hills, eight in South Garo Hills, seven in East Garo Hills, four in West Khasi Hills, three in East Jaintia Hills and two in South West Garo Hills.

There were 523 recoveries in the state on Monday.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 4,110 while the number of recoveries has gone up to 49,830.

The state also registered five deaths from the viral infection, pushing the death toll to 913.

Three patients died in East Khasi Hills while one death each was recorded from West Garo Hills and South Garo Hills.