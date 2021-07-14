Canada promises to assist Haitian police in unrest resolution

Ottawa, Jul 13 : Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau promised on Tuesday to assist the Haitian police following the assassination of the country’s president, Haiti’s interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph’s office said. “Prime Minister Claude Joseph has had a talk with Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau. The head of Canadian diplomatic mission appreciated measures taken by the prime minister to resolve the crisis that was caused by the assassination of the president, Jovenel Mo?se, and promised, that his nation would render any aid to the national police of Haiti in settling the unrest,” the prime minister’s chancellery stated. Haitian President Jovenel Mo?se was shot dead at his residence last week. His spouse, Martine Mo?se, was wounded and airlifted to a hospital. Her condition is deemed as stable. On Thursday, law enforcement officers reported they identified 28 suspects involved in the assassination; 26 of them are Colombian nationals. According to the police, 17 criminal group members have so far been detained. (UNI)