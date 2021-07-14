China: Eight dead, 9 missing in hotel collapse in Suzhou city

Beijing, Jul 13 : The collapse of a hotel in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou killed eight people, with nine missing, district authorities said on Tuesday. The Siji Kaiyuan Hotel collapsed on Monday afternoon, trapping 23 people. Earlier one person was feared dead and ten were not accounted for. “As of 7 a.m. Tuesday [07:00 GMT Monday], a search-and-rescue team managed to rescue 14 people from the rubble, of whom one returned home unscathed, five are in stable condition, while eight are confirmed dead,” the local government wrote in Chinese social media WeChat. The cause of the hotel collapse is still under investigation, but preliminary analysis found that it was caused by an authorized renovation. (UNI

