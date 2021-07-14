Mixing and matching of Covid vaccines may be dangerous: Swaminathan

 Geneva, Jul 13 : The World Health Organisation’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan has advised people against mixing and matching Covid-19 vaccines, saying that it may be more dangerous. In an online briefing on Monday, Dr Swaminathan said, “It’s a little bit of a dangerous trend here. We are in a data-free, evidence-free zone as far as mix and match.” ”If citizens start deciding when and who will be taking a second, a third and a fourth dose, it will be a chaotic situation in countries,” she said. ”There are studies going on, we need to wait for that,” she added.(UNI)

