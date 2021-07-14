Mixing and matching of Covid vaccines may be dangerous: Swaminathan

Geneva, Jul 13 : The World Health Organisation’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan has advised people against mixing and matching Covid-19 vaccines, saying that it may be more dangerous. In an online briefing on Monday, Dr Swaminathan said, “It’s a little bit of a dangerous trend here. We are in a data-free, evidence-free zone as far as mix and match.” ”If citizens start deciding when and who will be taking a second, a third and a fourth dose, it will be a chaotic situation in countries,” she said. ”There are studies going on, we need to wait for that,” she added.(UNI)
Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.
Comments are closed.