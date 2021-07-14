Active cases below 4K after two months

SHILLONG, July 13: The active COVID-19 tally in Meghalaya came down below the 4,000-mark after exactly two months. 506 recoveries and 365 fresh cases brought the tally down to 3,964.

Incidentally the number of people cured/discharged also crossed the 50,000-mark to stand at 50,336.

Four deaths were reported from East Khasi Hills and one from West Jaintia Hills. The death toll now stands at 918.

80 fresh cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 61 in West Garo Hills, 56 in Ri Bhoi, 53 in West Jaintia Hills, 22 in South West Khasi Hills, 21 in North Garo Hills, 17 in South West Garo Hills, 15 in South Garo Hills and East Garo Hills, 13 in East Jaintia Hills and 12 in West Khasi Hills.