India, Maldives review bilateral relations, mutual cooperation

NEW DELHI, July 14: In a telephonic conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Wednesday took stock of the overall bilateral relations and the ongoing substantive cooperation between the two countries.

President Solih thanked Prime Minister Modi for India’s cooperation and support in the fight against the Covid pandemic, mentions a statement from Prime Minister’s Office.

Both leaders reviewed the progress of the India-supported development projects in the Maldives and expressed satisfaction at the rapid pace of implementation despite the constraints of the Covid pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi noted that Maldives is a central pillar in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and its maritime vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).

He also conveyed his congratulations to President Solih for the election of Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid as the President of the UN General Assembly.