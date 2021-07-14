Local holiday for Garo Labour Corps Day on July 16

TURA, July 14: West Garo Hills (WGH) district administration has declared July 16 a holiday across the district to commemorate the observance of Garo Labour Corps Day.

Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh issued a notification declaring local holiday on Friday for this special event.

All government offices, magisterial courts and education institutions will remain closed during the day.

The Labour Corp Day commemorates the return of the Garos who went to France during the First World War to assist the allied forces against the german invaders. Many of those who were taken to France perished there and only a handful returned to theie homeland on the 16th of July, a century ago.