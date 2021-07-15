422 fresh cases, three deaths in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, July 14: Meghalaya on Wednesday recorded 422 fresh cases of COVID-19 while 458 patients recovered from the viral infection. Three more patients succumbed to the infection on Wednesday taking the death toll to 921. Two deaths were reported from East Khasi Hills and one from West Jaintia Hills.

The active tally now stands at 3,925 while a total number of 50,794 patients have recovered from the infection.

131 fresh cases were reported in West Garo Hills, 121 in East Khasi Hills, 86 in Ri Bhoi, 18 in East Garo Hills, 16 in West Jaintia Hills, 11 in North Garo Hills, eight each in South Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills, six in East Jaintia Hills and five in West Khasi Hills.

The state has so far administered 8,52,687 doses of vaccine. 1,06,755 persons have been administered both doses in the state.

There are 1,079 active cases in East Khasi Hills, followed by 749 in Ri Bhoi, 697 in West Garo Hills and 490 in West Jaintia Hills. There are less than 300 active cases each in the rest of the districts.