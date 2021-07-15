IED blast at Khliehriat Police Reserve

JOWAI, July 14: An IED (Improvised Explosive Device) went off at the Khliehriat Police Reserve in the wee hours of Wednesday, damaging the wall of the staff quarters building near the kitchen.

Nobody died or was injured in the explosion. Broken glasses of window panes were found strewn all over.

Proscribed insurgent group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) claimed responsibility for the attack.

The police said the IED was planted in a tin box (15-litre mustard oil container) along with splinters, weighing three to four kg.

The staff quarters are located near the office of the Superintendent of Police, which is also located inside the Police Reserve.

“The blast occurred at around 1:30 am. Fortunately, there was no casualty or injury,” East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police, Jagpal Singh Dhanoa said.

He said a bomb squad had been called. The Crime Cell Unit of the police will conduct further investigation, he added. Later in the evening, sources said the investigation had been handed over to a special investigation team.

The HNLC said it had triggered the blast to avenge the killings of its members.

“Attacks on police residences and quarters are not new. It is our revenge against the state police for torturing and killing our fellow members from time to time,” the HNLC said in a statement.

The outfit also stated that the attack was a warning to everyone trying to challenge the organisation. It claimed that it was growing stronger each passing day.