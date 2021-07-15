Border talks can iron out differences: Rymbui

SHILLONG, July 14: Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Wednesday said that the claim made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that Meghalaya has encroached into 53 areas in the neighbouring state since 2016 was a matter of dispute and expressed hope that the issue would be sorted out during the border talks to be held in the coming days.

Replying to a question in the Assam Assembly, the Assam CM had said that there were 53 cases of encroachment by Meghalaya including 40 in West Karbi Anglong District and 13 in Kamrup District.

“This is a matter of dispute and differences are there. I cannot say much but we are hopeful that in the coming days talks would be held and all differences would be sorted out,” the Home Minister when asked for his reaction on the issue.

Meghalaya has maintained that there are twelve areas of difference with Assam including Tarabari, Gisang, Hahim, Langpih, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Khanapara-Pilangkata, Desh Doomreah, Block I and Block II, Khanduli and Psiar and Ratacherra.