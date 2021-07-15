Conrad agrees to call MDA meet after allies’ pressure

Shillong, July 14: In the face of mounting pressure from the coalition allies, Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma has conceded that the demand for convening of the MDA coordination committee is “genuine” even as did not announce any date. Remaining non-comital he said that he will “definitely look into it”.

Talking to reporters he said, “The discussion in the MDA coordination committee will not be restricted on issues concerning the Power department. There are other important issues which need to be discussed.”

Sangma was reacting to the demand by the majority of the coalition partners to convene the meeting of the MDA.

Stating that the MDA coordination committee was being convened once in every two months, the Chief Minister said that they had not been able to convene the meeting after the Covid-19 pandemic had hit the State.

He further said he was not averse to convening the MDA meeting, if the Covid-19 protocols are strictly maintained and also ensuring that the number of attendees is not too large.

“I will discuss (the matter) with my colleagues and if we don’t violate the protocols then definitely I have no issue in convening the MDA meeting,” Sangma who is also chairman of the MDA coordination committee stated.

When questioned on the growing demand for a CBI probe into the implementation of the Saubhagya scheme, the chief minister said that he had made his stand very clear on letting the three-member independent inquiry to complete its job.

It may be recalled that the BJP’s call for a meeting of all MDA constituents had been endorsed by a majority of the allies in the ruling coalition.

BJP national vice-president and Meghalaya in-charge, M. Chuba Ao had requested Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma to convene a meeting of the MDA constituents discuss the demand for a CBI probe into the Saubhagya scheme.

United Democratic Party working president, Paul Lyngdoh had said he endorses Dr Ao’s view that a meeting of the MDA partners is the proper forum to deliberate on all outstanding issues.

“There is a need to convene the meeting of the MDA Coordination Committee and then take it to the MDA parliamentary party. We should not allow the differences to escalate and the chances of a rift would further deepen with time,” he said.

‘Coalition intact’

The NPP’s youth wing has dismissed reports of friction within the MDA coalition, asserting that all was well and the allies were together.

“We do not know from where these speculations have come but we are intact and there is no dissent or anything,” NPP National Youth Wing president, Nickey Nongkhlaw said while reacting to reports of two NPP prominent leaders threatening to quit the coalition over the demand for removal of James Sangma from the Power portfolio.

Nongkhlaw termed the report as a political ploy often used in politics.

Saleng wants MDA meet, defends James

NCP state president Saleng Sangma, who is supporting the MDA coalition, has also joined the chorus demanding an MDA coordination meeting to iron out the differences arising out of the alleged irregularities and scams in the Power department.

“It would be good if the MDA allies come together and resolve the problems through discussions,” Sangma said.

The NCP legislator also defended Power Minister, James Sangma saying that the Opposition cannot target only one individual by alleging irregularities.

“A department is not run by one individual but by other functionaries as well,” Sangma said while adding that everyone was talking about Saubhagya scheme and not about RGGVY and Deen Dayal scheme which are also meant to provide households with power connection.

Seeking a correction of the entire system, Sangma said, “If any new minster will take over the Power department tomorrow, he will also face the same problems and if the new minister cannot bring about changes then who will be blamed.”