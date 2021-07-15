Crime against women on rise in Kerala under Pinarayi Vijayan govt: BJP MP Anil Baluni

New Delhi, Jul 14 : Crime against women is on the rise in Kerala under the Pinarayi Vijayan government, alleged BJP leader Anil Baluni on Wednesday and asked everyone to fight this social evil against which the state’s governor is observing a fast.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday observed fast to create social awareness against dowry deaths, days after a series of such incidents rocked Kerala and kicked up a heated debate on the issue. It may be for the first time in the history of the southern state that a governor has held a fast for such a social cause. “Crime against women is on the rise under the Pinarayi Vijayan government. Hon’ble Kerala Governor, along with NGOs and women welfare groups are observing fast in Kerala today,” Baluni, BJP’s national media in-charge said in a tweet. The governor continued his fast till 6 pm and is slated to take part in a prayer meeting to be organised at the Gandhi Bhavan here later in the evening, Raj Bhavan sources said. The opposition Congress and BJP extended support to the governor for adopting the “Gandhian path” to raise awareness against the menace. Lapping up the opportunity to criticise the Left government over the issue, they alleged that the failure of the Pinarayi Vijayan government to ensure the safety of women in the state had forced the Governor to observe a fast to open the eyes of authorities. Last month, Khan had made an emotional appeal to women to say no to dowry when it is demanded and expressed willingness to be part of any “organised” voluntary movement to create awareness against the menace. He made this appeal after visiting the house of Vismaya, an Ayurveda medical student, who was recently found dead in her husband’s house in Kollam district under mysterious circumstances after she had complained of dowry harassment. (PTI)