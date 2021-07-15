Nikman urged to look into issues in GH plain areas

TURA, July 15: The GSMC from Garobadha on Thursday sought the intervention of GHADC Deputy CEM, NIkman Ch Marak on various issues concerning the plain belt areas of West and South West Garo Hills.

The committee in their letter to NIkman urged Council authorities to look after land belonging to the GHADC at Rajabala Market and to check the encroachment of unidentified non-triblas into the area. The committee claimed that new dwelling houses have sprung up in the market area over the years due to the issuance of illegal land pattas to non-tribals. It urged the authorities to immediately carry out a spot inspection of the area.

According to the committee, the springing up of many illegal stone quarries equipped with stone crusher machines all along the stretch of road from Singimari to Garobadha is creating problems for local farmers in the area. Besides, the committee alleged that nokmas from the area have been selling off lands under their a’king or leasing them to companies from outside to set up their factories and urged authorities to check the illegal activity.

The committee also claimed that as per the 1951 Act Garo Hills Map, Rajabala area comes under Mouza No-III. However, they said that in new pattas issued nowadays by the GHADC, the area is now written as Mouza No-6 or 7. Pointing out that the entire plain areas of Rajabala was marked as Mouza No-III in the earlier map, the committee urged authorities to revert back to the old system of mouza numbering.