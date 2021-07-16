412 fresh cases, five COVID-19 deaths in state

SHILLONG, July 15: COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya surpassed the number of recoveries on Thursday with 412 fresh cases being detected as against 338 recoveries.

Five more patients succumbed to the viral infection with four deaths reported from East Khasi Hills and one from West Khasi Hills. The death toll in the state now stands at 926.

The active tally stands at 3,994 while the number of people cured/discharged has risen to 51,132.

101 new cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 90 in West Garo Hills, 72 in Ri Bhoi, 36 in West Jaintia Hills, 28 in East Garo Hills, 16 each in West Khasi and South West Garo Hills, 12 in North Garo Hills, nine in East Jaintia Hills and seven in South Garo Hills.