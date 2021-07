SHILLONG, July 15: East Jaintia Hills police has arrested two suspects in connection with the IED explosion on the police reserve premises at Khliehriat on Wednesday.

Police said that the suspects have been identified as Nangpynphriang Rymbai (46) of Tongseng village and Mani Phawa (43) of Wapungskur village.

The proscribed HNLC has claimed responsibility for the attack.