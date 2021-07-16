‘Assam Cattle Preservation Bill will not impact supply in state’

SHILLONG, July 15: The Meghalaya Government has allayed fears about shortage of cattle in the state owing to the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill.

Principal Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department, GHP Raju on Thursday said the state government will examine the final Act before taking further decisions.

With a majority of the state’s population consuming beef, there are apprehensions that the Act might lead to shortage of cattle in the state.

“If any proviso of the proposed Act is found to be detrimental to the legitimate cattle traders, our department will take up the matter with Assam,” Raju asserted.

He also said that cattle traders in Meghalaya have formed societies to engage in cattle trading for agricultural and domestication purposes and the department is keen to protect the interests of these people and societies.

He said that the department has issued permits to traders for facilitating import of cattle from other states to Meghalaya.

At the same time, the department is encouraging traders to register with the Directorate so that the department can verify them and they do not have to face inconvenience or harassment in other states.

The Department has already written to states like UP, Assam, Bihar and West Bengal to ensure that the traders from the state do not face problems, he said, adding that cattle traders have been asked to purchase the animals from legitimate sellers in those states.