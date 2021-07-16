GH to get two more prefab COVID centres

SHILLONG, July 15: Two more prefabricated COVID care centres will come up in Garo Hills.

A senior official on Thursday said a 50-bed prefabricated structure will come up in South Garo Hills district’s Ampati while a 16-bed one will come up at Resubelpara in the North Garo Hills district.

According to a senior official, the two prefabricated COVID care centres will be funded by some private companies under their CSR projects.

“Many of the private companies had asked the state government to come up with the proposal since they are ready to provide funding for any COVID-19 relative initiative. These firms had earlier helped any health centres with oxygen concentrators,” the official said.

He said the government is exploring if more prefabricated COVID care centres can be set up in other parts of the state.

The official said this is part of the preparations to deal with the COVID-19 third wave.

The construction of the prefabricated Covid Care Centre (CCC) at Pasteur Institute, Lawmali Pyllun is expected to be completed by September but the one in Tura is set to be delayed.

Director of Health Services (MI) Aman War had said the construction work at Pasteur Hills is progressing well. “We are targeting to complete the project by September,” he said.

He said the residents had initially objected to the construction of the project at Leprosy Colony in Tura but the problem was resolved.

“The prefab structure will be constructed at the same site. We are discussing the cost escalation with the government since the project will entail additional expenditure,” Dr War said.