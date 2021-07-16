Harassment of doctors will invite legal action: DHS

SHILLONG, July 15: Taking a tough stand against continued harassment of doctors and medical staff, the Ganesh Das Hospital authorities on Thursday decided to file FIRs against anyone found involved in threatening the doctors and other staff.

The decision was taken during a meeting attended by DHS (MI) Aman War and Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr. Melony Bareh in the presence of senior doctors of the hospitals.

Dr War said after the meeting that the doctors in the hospital were disturbed over continuously being threatened and harassed by patients and attendants.

According to the DHS (MI), there are reports that some people have directed the doctors to perform surgeries and on some occasions doctors have been prevented from performing their duties.

Dr War also observed that the doctors are already under tremendous pressure in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think people need to show some respect. We are not going tolerate any misbehaviour. From now on we will immediately file an FIR if any doctor is threatened or harassed,” he warned.

“Any act of disrespect against any doctor would be flashed in the press. These same people will not dare to do such kind of things in private hospitals,” he added.

He also informed that the Health department is contemplating to appoint Public Relation Officers in all government hospitals.